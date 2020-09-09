Help local cancer patients at the Rays of Hope Virtual Challenge

(Mass Appeal) – Now in its 27th year, Rays of Hope has raised more than 15 million dollars to fight cancer through new equipment, programs, education and research right here in Western Massachusetts. Jackie and Al Rodriguez are Chairs for Rays of Hope, and they join us with details of the 2020 Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer Virtual Challenge 2020.

This year, you can walk or run any day and anywhere you choose from now through October 25. Register online or get more information at BaystateHealth.org/RaysofHope.

On October 25th, there will be a socially distanced Parade of Hope drive-through for registered participants. Registered participants drive under the pink arch to electrifying music, experience sponsor’s motivational messages and quench your thirst at our water stop. Survivors will be treated to their t-shirt and gift bag from the Pink Hope Lounge.

Kicking off after the Parade of Hope at noon on October 25, continue the festivities online at the Rays of Hope Virtual Celebration. It will feature Al and Jackie Rodriguez, the 2020 Rays of Hope Chairs, Rays of Hope founder, Lucy Giuggio Carvalho, and medical and research updates from Dr. Grace Makari-Judson. There will be entertainment, salsa lessons and more.