Help local food pantries at this weekend’s Knights of Columbus Drive-Thru Food Drive

(Mass Appeal) – The Knights of Columbus is unable to host regular activities and fundraisers due to the pandemic, so they are hosting a drive-thru food drive this weekend on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. Steve Dubreuil, Deputy Grand Knight at Council 4044, joined us with the details.

According to Dubreuil, the drive-thru format makes is safe for everyone involved – just pop your trunk and masked, gloved volunteers can take the donation. Even Santa is stopping by to spread some early cheer.

The Knights of Columbus Food Drive is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. – 12 noon at 1599 Memorial Drive in Chicopee. The organization hopes to continue to have this event on the second Saturday of every month.