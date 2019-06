Fresh Paint Springfield is going to be livening up downtown with colorful murals. You can paint part of one, too! Britt Ruhe, Director of Fresh Paint Springfield joins us along with Frankie Borrero, a local artist participating in the project.

The community can join in on the fun this Sunday 1 PM – 3 PM on the North Lawn of the Springfield Museum Quadrangle. For more information, visit https://www.freshpaintspringfield.com/events-list/2019/5/26/fresh-paint-party-at-the-springfield-museums