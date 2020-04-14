Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 957 deaths reported out of 28,163 cases of COVID-19
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Help prevent domestic violence during shelter in place

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – We are being asked to shelter in place at home… but what if your home is not the safest place for you to be? Ken Dolan Del-Vecchio, founder of Green Gate Leadership, joined us with ways to look out for the ones you love.

According to Dolan Del-Vecchio, the pandemic is causing some people to be trapped in a home with their abuser and the stress of this crisis can incite more domestic problems than usual.

Men in particular can play an important role in preventing domestic violence. Dolan Del-Vecchio suggests that they remain vigilant to what friends, co-workers and brothers are saying about their relationships and if a red flag pops up, ask him to join you in a call to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-799-7233 to get help.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today