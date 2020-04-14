Help prevent domestic violence during shelter in place

(Mass Appeal) – We are being asked to shelter in place at home… but what if your home is not the safest place for you to be? Ken Dolan Del-Vecchio, founder of Green Gate Leadership, joined us with ways to look out for the ones you love.

According to Dolan Del-Vecchio, the pandemic is causing some people to be trapped in a home with their abuser and the stress of this crisis can incite more domestic problems than usual.

Men in particular can play an important role in preventing domestic violence. Dolan Del-Vecchio suggests that they remain vigilant to what friends, co-workers and brothers are saying about their relationships and if a red flag pops up, ask him to join you in a call to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 800-799-7233 to get help.