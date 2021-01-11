Helpful advice for those who support cancer patients

(Mass Appeal) – Being a cancer caregiver involves not only physical support but often emotional support too. It’s important to add self-care into your routine to make sure you can be an effective support person. Dr. Kelly Shaffer is an Assistant Professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, and she offers some helpful advice on caring for caregivers.

Watch Dr. Schaffer’s full presentation as part of the free Cancer Survivorship 101 lecture series through Survivor Journeys. Her presentation can be found at www.survivorjourneys.org.