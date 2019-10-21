Helpful tips improve your job interview skills

(Mass Appeal) – An interview is a crucial part of landing a new job and there are certain things that you can do that will increase your chances of nailing the interview and getting the job. Certified career coach Jess Dods of Jess Dods Coaching joined us with some valuable advice.

First, Dods notes that you must do your research – know what you are interviewing for and what the company does. You may also want to research what to wear, as Dod says that he’s heard of people not getting the job because they are over dressed (in the current, more casual corporate culture).

He also said good posture and eye-contact are key, as is having a good questions to ask potential employers that don’t come across as self-serving.