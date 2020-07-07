Helping children develop as up-standers for social justice

(Mass Appeal) – Many of us are wanting to commit to improving the state of social justice in our country. Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, founder of GreenGate Leadership, joins us with how we can start this change at home with our children.

According to Dolan-Del Vecchio, social injustices happen on a daily basis and when you don’t stand up in the face of these acts, it is like acting in support of them.

It’s important to speak up and disagree to become supporters of social justice and model this behavior for our children.