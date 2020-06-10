Breaking News
Helping employees stay healthy and safe during Covid-19

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – As more employees return to work, businesses are looking for ways to ensure everyone is fever-free and equipped with masks. A face reading device can help automate temperature checks and building access. Gordon Oliver from IBS Electronics & Security introduces us to SpeedFace technology.

An employee or customer would step up to the device. From there, the software can be set to scan for facial identity, mask-wearing, and even do a temperature scan. The software can be customized to fit an employer’s exact needs. SpeedFace can help employees feel more secure knowing everyone in the buildibng is fever-free and wearing their face mask.

Businesses can lease the device from IBS Electronics & Security. They are located at 225 Armory Street in Springfield. For more information, call (800) 221-5587 or visit them online at https://securingyourfuture.today/

