Helping homeless men get a 2nd chance with My Father’s House

(Mass Appeal) – My Father’s House was founded in 2009 to help formerly homeless men with a desire to change their lives. Pastor Jack Desroches founded My Father’s House as an outreach program of Milestone Ministries, LLC. He joins is along with Russ Barbour to tell us more about the facility.

The goal of My Father’s House is to provide a safe environment; a place of life transformation for formerly homeless men to transition back into self-sufficiency. My Father’s House accomplishes this by providing the men with more than just a bed. The residents are part of a Christian program that will introduce them to restoration through Jesus Christ. In addition to the spiritual education, the men also participate in regular educational classes focusing on family restoration, substance abuse, budgeting and money management, housing preparation, employment readiness, health education, etc.

The residents are required to work, either in the community or in and around the house. The residents will also be encouraged to volunteer at hospitals, food pantries, meal programs, or any other acceptable programs within the Palmer/Greater Springfield community.

To learn more about My Father’s House, visit www.MilestoneMinistry.org or call (413) 289-6755