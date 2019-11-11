Helping our veterans get back on track

(Mass Appeal) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department has an innovative program to help veterans. Assistant Superintendent William Champagne, a veteran himself, explains the program. Tim Aldrich, a US Navy veteran, shares how the HCSD’s program helped save his life.

For more information on the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and their programs, visit www.hcsdma.org.

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department encourages veterans to reach out and get the help that they deserve. Area resources they recommend include the Veteran’s Affairs Outreach Center, 95 A Ashley Ave in West Springfield. Also the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center, 281 Franklin Street in Springfield.

Soldier On is the largest provider of supportive services for veteran families. You can reach them at www.wesoldieron.org.

Warriors Art Room helps veterans and their families express themselves through art. www.warriorsartroom.org.

