Helping your kids cope with COVID-19 anxiety

(Mass Appeal) – The current state of the world is concerning for parents – but even more so for children who may not be able to fully grasp what’s happening. Mass Appeal spoke with Dr. Barry Sarvet, Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Baystate Health, about the best practices to take with your kids.

According to Dr. Sarvet, kids show anxiety and stress in different ways – and that it may even look like acting out, being more rambunctious, or talking back.

During this time, Dr. Sarvet suggested sitting down and having a family meeting, telling your kids some important facts related to the crisis and teach them related life skills – like how to best wash your hands – and make it a little fun.