Helping your kids through a divorce

Divorce is never easy and it’s even more difficult to when there are children involved. Attorney and author Gabrielle Hartley joined us to talk about how to properly navigate the situation to best keep your children feeling supported.

Hartley emphasized that first you should try to get on the same page as your partner. Then both parents need to sit down together and tell the children about the divorce. Keep in mind, divorce is not one size fits all – it should be customized to properly address and support your family’s needs.

