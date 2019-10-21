Herbal supplements helpful for those living with breast cancer

(Mass Appeal) – In honor of breast cancer awareness month, we invited Jonathan Evans of the Herbarium to talk about herbal supplements and teas that can complement people living with breast cancer.

Evans noted turkey tail mushrooms are great supplement and in a recent study were found to help with immune function. Essiac tea, which Evans notes is a tea recipe handed down for years, is another solid option.

He notes incorporating cruciferous vegetables in your diet are helpful, but if it’s difficult to consume in large quantities, a supplement is a great option. Evans adds that it’s important to discuss your supplements with your doctors.