(Mass Appeal) – Just like fashion trends or resolutions, food trends come and go with the new year. What foods are in for 2023? Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is here today to answer that question, and share with us some recipes using these foods.

Pickled Beet Hummus

Ingredients:

(24 ounce) Pickled Beets, drained

1 (16 ounce) can white beans, drained

1/4 cup tahini

½ shallot, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon zest (+ more for garnish if desired)

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons olive oil, + 1 teaspoon for garnish

Fresh parsley, fresh ground pepper and toasted sesame seeds for garnishing, if desired

Directions:

Add everything to the food processor and blend until creamy. Add to a bowl and garnish with chopped parsley, sesame seeds and drizzle of olive oil.

Coconut Turmeric Ginger Stew

Instructions:

2 tbs. olive oil

1 lbs boneless chicken

¾ tsp. ground turmeric

2 tsp. ground ginger

1 bunch scallions, chopped

1 medium yukon gold potato, cubed

1 small sweet potato, cubed

2 cups chicken bone broth or vegetable broth

13.5 oz. can full-fat coconut milk

2 cups baby spinach or kale

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 cup vegetable pasta, cooked

Directions:

Warm a large pot with the olive oil and add the chicken. Season with salt and pepper. Cook on medium for 3 to 4 minutes on each side depending on thickness. Add the potatoes and scallions and cook for 6 minutes or until mostly softened. Pour in the broth, coconut milk, turmeric and ginger. Let simmer on low for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Finally, add spinach for a couple minutes. Add in the vegetable noodles. Taste for seasoning before serving.