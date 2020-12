(Mass Appeal) – Toy shopping is at an all time high during the holiday season and although many toys are intended to bring laughter and joy, many come with hidden hazards. Joan Siff, president of World Against Toys Causing Harm, or W.A.T.CH., joined with tips on shopping safely.

W.A.T.C.H issues a list annually of the toys they find that present hazards for children. Hazards range from choking to enouraging aggresive play.