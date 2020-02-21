Hidden History: Explore the PAHMUSA Museum in downtown Springfield

(Mass Appeal) – The Pan African Historical Museum USA is a hidden gem inside Tower Square in Springfield. It was founded in 1995 by Lujuana Hood to help preserve local history of the African American experience in our area and throughout the country. Sam Bradley and Tony Bass join us to share how they are working to continue the work of Ms. Hood.

The PAHMUSA Museum is open Tuesdays-Fridays from Noon to 4 PM, and Saturdays by appointment. It is located at 1500 Main Street in Springfield. You can call them at (413) 777-9893 or visit them online at www.pahmusa.mysite.com.