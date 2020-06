(Mass Appeal) – Hilltown Families new online initiative supports creative collaborations during COVID-19. While you can still enjoy their weekly family radio show, they’ve developed Hilltown Families Presents, a new program with local artists, performers, and others to deliver educational and entertaining video content for families at home. Sienna Wildfield, Founder of Hilltown Families joins us with the details.

You can watch the new online content on their website, HilltownFamilies.org.