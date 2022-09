(Mass Appeal) – September 15th is the start of Hispanic Heritage Month! Running through October 15th, the month pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have had an impact on our country. An organization was created in the 1970’s to support farm workers, but has transformed to help thousands of people. Here to tell us more is Heriberto “Herbie” Flores, President of the New England Farm Workers’ Council and Veronica Garcia, CEO Latino Marketing Agency.