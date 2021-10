SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A month long investigation by Springfield detectives has led to the arrest of three people for possession of three firearms, heroin and cocaine.

Thursday morning around 9:20 a.m., officers from the Firearms Investigation Unit, Springfield Police Metro Officers, U.S. Marshal Task Force and Hampden County Sheriff's office conducted a search warrant on a home on the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Springfield. Before entering the home, two of the suspects, 25-year-old Bryan Fernandez of Springfield and 28-year-old Iliana Berrios of Springfield were spotted outside and detained.