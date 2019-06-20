History comes alive with military reenactors at the free Armory Day event

Springfield Armory manufactured firearms for the U.S. military for 174 years. It was turned into the nation’s first armory by George Washington himself!

You can explore Springfield’s past at the annual Armory Day happening on Saturday, June 22nd from 10 AM – 4 PM at the Springfield Armory, One Armory Square in Springfield.

This event will highlight the relationship between the soldiers and the firearms they carried that were manufactured at Springfield Armory. Visitors can talk with over 60 living history reenactors representing different time periods. There will also be tours of the Commandant’s House, wet-plate photography demonstrations, a Ranger led tour of our latest exhibit “Art in the Everyday”, Junior Ranger activities, 18th & 19th century blank firing demonstrations and more!

For more information, visit NPS.gov/spar or call (413) 734-8551.