History of Toys for Tots

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) - Holyoke Salvation Army bell ringers will be at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday for the Red Kettle campaign to help those in need.

Members of the local LAMA Club will be collecting donations at the JCPenney entrance of the Holyoke Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Shoppers are urged to donate what they can to help provide Christmas toy to families in Holyoke, Chicopee, South Hadley, and Granby.