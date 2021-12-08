History of Toys for Tots

(Mass Appeal) – In 1947, United States Marine Corps Reservist Major Bill Hendricks, was dumbstruck by the number of kids in his area that would wake up on Christmas morning without having the joy of a gift to open. So, with Major Hendricks leading the charge, he and many of the Marines in his reserve unit, gathered up 5,000 toys that first year, to be distributed throughout the greater Los Angeles area to less fortunate children, so that those kids would have toys to play with on Christmas morning.