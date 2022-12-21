(MASS APPEAL) – There’s so much to do in western Mass over the holidays it’s hard to know where to start! Joining us is Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau President Mary Kay Wydra to help us plan our holiday festivities.

Upcoming Events

Bright Nights at Forest Park goes from now through January 1st

Visit the Grinch’s Gratto at the Springfield Museums to get your picture with the Grinch! Now through December 31st.

Local ice skating rink include MGM Springfield and the Amelia Park Arena

