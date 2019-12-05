1  of  3
Holiday gift ideas from lifestyle expert Limor Suss

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re struggling with gift ideas for the grownups on your list, Limor Suss brings us her top recommendations.

For a smooth shaving experience, the Philips Norelco Shaver 6000 is available on www.Philips.com.

The Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker can brew with K-Cups or traditional coffee grounds. It’s just $99 at Walmart and www.Walmart.com.

Help your makeup last all day or night with Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray. You can get it packaged as an ornament at www.UrbanDecay.com.

For more recommendations, follow Limor on Instagram @LimorSuss or visit www.LimorLoves.com.

