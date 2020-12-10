Holiday makeup and skincare gifts

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some of her favorite gifts for everyone on your list!

Gemstone-inspired eyeshadows will be there to help give off positive energy with the Urban Decay Stoned Vibes Palette.

Nailtopia Holiday Gift Sets featuring a biodegradable glitter lacquer and packaging made entirely from recycled materials!

Keep your skin glowing and healthy with Garnier’s new Green Labs collection.

Arches & Halos’ The Jet Setter Kit and The Ultimate Kit are perfect for gifting, as they contain everything you need to start building a better brow, and even come with step by step instructions on how to use each product!

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.



Segment sponsored by LS Media.