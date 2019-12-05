Holiday Pops with some special guests at the Springfield Symphony Orchestra

(Mass Appeal) – Get into the holiday spirit this Saturday with the SSO’s Holiday Celebration Concert. Guest conductor Maestro Nick Palmer tells us more, along with 22News Meteorologist Brian Lapis.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra & Chorus’ Holiday Celebration happens on December 7th at 7:30 pm at Symphony Hall in downtown Springfield. Maestro Nick Palmer once again takes the baton for a concert that has everything on your holiday wish list.

The SSO is thrilled this year to welcome the amazing Young@Heart Chorus, under the director of Bob Cilman, to the Symphony Hall stage. What started out in 1982 at a Western Massachusetts elderly housing project to joyfully pass the time instead of passing before your time has developed into the stereotype-defying, generation-crossing musical extravaganza better known as the Young@Heart Chorus. From The New York Times to TIME, The Ellen Show and The Daily Show, to starring in the hit Fox Searchlight documentary, Young@Heart, this group of seniors, ranging in age from 73-92, has performed from Northampton to New Zealand, Europe to Japan, on over 30 international tours proving it’s “possible to grow old without growing boring.”

Cantor Elise Barber, who thrilled the audience with her joie de vivre at last season’s holiday concert, returns this year with more seasonal selections.

An SSO holiday concert wouldn’t be the same without the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Chorus, under the direction of Nikki Stoia. These talented choristers always bring joy to the holiday season, and will be singing selections of their own, as well as joining Cantor Barber and the Young@Heart Chorus for seasonal tunes. The SSO Chorus will also lead the popular holiday sing-a-long.

SSO is also excited to present soprano Jamie-Rose Guarrine, who has received acclaim for her vibrant vocal beauty, captivating stage presence, and accomplished musicianship. Jamie-Rose will perform Rejoice, Greatly from Handel’s Messiah, as well as the seasonal favorite, The Christmas Song.

Rounding out a magical evening will be 22 News meteorologist Brian Lapis narrating “Yes, Virginia, There is A Santa Claus,” the bagpipers of the Springfield Kiltie Band performing Highland Cathedral as they walk the aisles of Symphony Hall, Mayor Sarno conducting Sleigh Ride, and, of course, an appearance by Santa!

Don’t forget to visit the Mahogany Room for the 19th Annual Holiday Auction and Raffle. Items include wonderful vacations, restaurant outings, collectibles, theater tickets, gift certificates, and so much more. This important fundraiser for the SSO is also an annual treat for you and your family. And bring a new, unwrapped toy to the concert to give some holiday cheer to needy area children. Just drop your toy off in one of the collection boxes and make your heart happy.

Tickets for the Holiday Celebration may be purchased at SSO box office by calling 413-733-2291, by visiting in person, or buying online at SpringfieldSymphony.org.