Holyoke Medical Center recruiting for new Behavioral Health Units

(Mass Appeal) – Holyoke Medical Center is in the process of opening two new in-patient behavioral health units.

With that, dozens of new jobs are being created and the push is on to staff this amazing new resource. Holyoke Medical Center’s Peter Ulasewicz, Corporate Director of Behavioral Health.

Adult and geriatric care are at the forefront for this project. Listen as Peter describes how these two new units will focus specifically on the needs of patients, while providing a comfortable environment and targeted treatment methods.

Holyoke Medical Center is located at 575 Beech Street, in Holyoke, MA. Their phone number is 413-534-2500

Job-seekers are invited to log on to Holyoke Medical Center’s website, to learn more about open positions.

