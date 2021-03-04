Holyoke Medical Center recruiting nurses

(Mass Appeal) – All eyes have been on the medical field over the last year, mainly thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. One thing that has really come to light now more than ever, is the need for more medical professionals, especially nurses. Here to talk with us about the impact at one local hospital is Colleen Desai, Chief Nursing Officer of Holyoke Medical Center.

Recruitment efforts are underway at Holyoke Medical Center, as they look to hire nurses in a variety of specialties including critical care and behavioral health.

Desai explained that Holyoke Medical Center exhibits a great culture among its staff, has a favorable working environment and offers generous incentives. The hospital is located at 575 Beech Street in Holyoke.

For more information about becoming a nurse at Holyoke Medical Center, call 413-575-2500 or log on to their website at holyokehealth.com.

