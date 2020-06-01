Home Schooling a Child With Autism

(Mass Appeal) – For more than two months parents have been home schooling their kids, and while most parents aren’t teachers they’ve been able to manage. However, for parents of children with autism, these past many weeks have been very difficult as teaching a special needs students takes a very specialized background and training.

Brittany Juban, Clinical Director at the May Center School for Autism and Developmental Disabilities in West Springfield addresses some of the concerns parents of autistic children may be facing.