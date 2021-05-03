Home science experiment: making a volcano

(Mass Appeal) – Teaching your kids science should be fun. Bridget Leahy, Education Director, from the Amelia Park Children’s Museum in Westfield shows us one simple thing you can do with your kids at home.
Materials:
- Vinegar
- Baking Soda
- Playdough (optional)
- Tinfoil
- Disposable cups
- Baking sheet or big pan
- Orange/red food coloring
Instructions:
- Cut about an inch of the disposable cup so that it’s shorter
- Wrap tinfoil around the cup to make a mountain shape (easier for liquid to ‘erupt’ over)
- Take 2 tablespoons of baking soda and add that to the mouth of the volcano.
- Premix vinegar with red food coloring. (Need about 1/2 to 1 cup of vinegar to make it erupt)
- Have the kids add the vinegar to the mouth of the volcano and watch it erupt!
The Science:
By mixing baking soda and vinegar, we are making a chemical reaction. Baking soda is a base, while vinegar is an acid. This chemical reaction makes our volcano erupt as the baking soda and vinegar mix together!