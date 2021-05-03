Home science experiment: making a volcano

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) - Northampton Police arrested a man from Chicopee who was allegedly asleep and intoxicated inside his car on Monday morning.

According to the midnight shift officers, around 2:13 a.m. they came across a man asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle on Damon Road at the intersection of King Street. When officers conducted sobriety tests he attempted to escape by jumping into the car and placing it into drive.