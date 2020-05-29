Homemade blackberry barbecue sauce for your next cookout

(Mass Appeal) – Homemade barbecue sauce is surprisingly easy to make with ingredients you may already have at home. Ashley Tresoline, Owner of Bella Foodie joins us with her recipe for blackberry barbecue sauce.

Blackberry BBQ Sauce

By: Ashley Tresoline ©

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh blackberries

1 cup no sugar or naturally sweetened ketchup

2 tbs. honey

2 tbs. apple cider vinegar

2 tbs. yellow mustard

½ lemon, juiced

2 tsp. chili powder

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a small saucepan on low heat cook the blackberries with a ¼ cup of water and the lemon juice. As the berries cook down use a potato masher to break them down. It should take about 5-8 minutes for the berries to cook down and release their juice. Once cooked down strain the mash and juice through a sieve until all the liquid comes out. (Tip: Use a spoon to help push all the berry puree through the sieve.)

Add the berry puree back to pot with the ketchup, honey, apple cider vinegar, yellow mustard, chili powder, ground cinnamon, salt and pepper. Cook on low heat until everything is fully combined and thickened. Cool and serve.