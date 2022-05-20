(Mass Appeal) – With temperatures expected to be in the 90’s this weekend you’ll need something refreshing to cool down. Jessie-Sierra Ross of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, is here to show us her recipe for homemade blueberry lemonade with fruit flavored simple syrup.

The perfect summer drink, Homemade Blueberry Lemonade! Using fresh lemons and blueberries, learn how to make this easy and refreshing non alcoholic drink that the whole family can enjoy! We’ll start by mixing a combination of fresh lemon juice and water, to that we’ll add a homemade ripe blueberry simple syrup to sweeten up this classic drink! Not a fan of blueberries? No sweat! We’ll show you how to make a strawberry simple syrup too! Makes 10-12 servings.

Homemade Blueberry Lemonade with Fruit Flavored Simple Syrup

Ingredients:

For the Lemonade Base:

1 1/2 cups fresh lemon juice, about 6 large lemons

3 cups cold water

1 cup (plus more to taste) blueberry simple syrup, you can also use strawberry or cherry simple syrup

For the Blueberry Simple Syrup:

1/2 cup fresh blueberries, you can substitute strawberries or cherries as well

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Instructions

To Make the Blueberry Simple Syrup;