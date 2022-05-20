(Mass Appeal) – With temperatures expected to be in the 90’s this weekend you’ll need something refreshing to cool down. Jessie-Sierra Ross of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, is here to show us her recipe for homemade blueberry lemonade with fruit flavored simple syrup.
The perfect summer drink, Homemade Blueberry Lemonade! Using fresh lemons and blueberries, learn how to make this easy and refreshing non alcoholic drink that the whole family can enjoy! We’ll start by mixing a combination of fresh lemon juice and water, to that we’ll add a homemade ripe blueberry simple syrup to sweeten up this classic drink! Not a fan of blueberries? No sweat! We’ll show you how to make a strawberry simple syrup too! Makes 10-12 servings.
Homemade Blueberry Lemonade with Fruit Flavored Simple Syrup
Ingredients:
For the Lemonade Base:
- 1 1/2 cups fresh lemon juice, about 6 large lemons
- 3 cups cold water
- 1 cup (plus more to taste) blueberry simple syrup, you can also use strawberry or cherry simple syrup
For the Blueberry Simple Syrup:
- 1/2 cup fresh blueberries, you can substitute strawberries or cherries as well
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup water
Instructions
To Make the Blueberry Simple Syrup;
- Combine the blueberries, water, and sugar into a medium sized saucepan. Place of medium-high heat. Stir occasionally to dissolve the sugar.
- Bring to a low boil. Let cook for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Once cooked, remove from the heat. Using a potato masher, gently press the fruit to release the juices. Let cool slightly.
- Using a fine mesh sieve and rubber spatula, strain the syrup into a large bowl, and press down on the solids to release any extra juices. Discard the solids.
- Pour the blueberry simple syrup into a glass jar with a tightly fitted lid. Chill.
To Make the Lemonade Base;
- Juice the lemons and add to a large pitcher. Add in the 3 cups of water and stir.
To Make the Blueberry Lemonade;
- As a Batch; Add 1 cup (plus more to taste) of the blueberry simple syrup to the lemonade base and stir. Taste and adjust the sweetness. Add ice to the pitcher and enjoy!
- In Individual Glasses; Using individual tall Collins glasses, add 2-3 tablespoons of the fruit syrup, and then fill the glass 3/4 full of ice. Next, fill with the lemonade base. You will get the beautiful gradient effect. Garnish with edible flowers, mint, and a straw. Don’t forget to stir your drink before enjoying!