Homemade cauliflower cheddar soup

(Mass Appeal) – Cauliflower is in season. Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com shows us how to turn it into a tasty, rich bowl of soup.

Pam’s Cauliflower Cheddar Soup

Course: Soup

Cuisine: American

Servings: 6

Difficulty Level: Fairly Easy

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): about 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 large head of cauliflower

2 carrots, chopped

1 large onion or 2 leeks, chopped

1 quart chicken or vegetable stock

enough water to cover the vegetables

salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup (1 stick) sweet butter

1/2 cup flour

4 ounces cream cheese (1/2 standard brick)

2/3 cup milk

2/3 cup half and half

2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

chopped fresh parsley to taste for garnish

Cooking Directions:

In an almost covered stock pot cook the vegetables, the stock, the water, the salt, and the pepper until they are tender. Puree the mixture with a blender or immersion blender. (If you like chunky soup, reserve 1 cup of the veggies before pureeing.) Return the soup to a boil.

In a separate pot, melt the butter and whisk in the flour to make a roux. Cook the roux for at least a minute; then stir it into the boiling soup. Stir in the cream cheese, the milk, and the half and half. Reduce the heat and allow the soup to thicken slightly.

Turn off the heat. Stir in the cheese and the reserved vegetables if you put some aside. Ladle into bowls, and garnish with parsley.