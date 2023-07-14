(Mass Appeal) – Nothing screams summer quite as ice cream does! Do you remember getting so excited over the ice cream truck and wanting an ice cream sandwich? We can get excited again because Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is here to show us how to make them.

Nutty Chocolate Coffee Cookie Ice cream Sandwiches

Step 1:

No Churn Coffee Ice Cream

Ingredients:

¼ cup brewed strong coffee, cooled

2 tbs. coffee liqueur or other flavor of choice (optional)

1 14 oz. can sweeten condensed coconut milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups heavy whipping cream, cold

Pinch fine sea salt

Directions:

Whisk in the coffee, coffee liqueur, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, and salt until completely combined. Set it in the refrigerator to cool while you prepare the heavy cream. Beat the heavy cream until it is whipping cream and stiff peaks form. Whisk in the cooled sweeten condensed milk/coffee mixture. Do not overmix. Pour the ice cream into a loaf pan. Cover it in plastic wrap and place it in the freezer for least 6 hours, or until completely frozen. Making it and letting it freeze overnight works the best.

Step 2:

Nutty Chocolate Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup gluten-free all-purpose flour or regular ap flour

¼ cup almond flour

½ tsp. baking soda

7 tbs. Unsalted butter, room temperature

¾ cup coconut brown sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup mini chocolate chips or chocolate chunks

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl beat together butter and sugar until fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla/ Beat until combined, 30 seconds. With the mixer on low, slowly add the flour mixture to the dough. Be careful not to overbeat. With a spatula, stir in the chocolate chips by hand. Scoop about 2 tbs. of cookie dough, shape it into a ball, and place it onto the prepared baking sheet. Press the dough slightly with your hand or the back of a measuring cup. Make sure they are a few inches apart. Bake for 11 minutes. Let cool fully before filling with the ice cream.

Note: To decorate roll the sides of the ice cream sandwiches in sprinkles, chopped nuts, or more chocolate chips.