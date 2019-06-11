Homemade cream of asparagus soup with an immersion blender

Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com joins us with a recipe to utilize seasonal asparagus into a smooth, creamy soup. She also shows us how an immersion blender can be useful for blending hot liquids.

Cuisine: American

Course: Soup

Servings: About 4

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: about 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh asparagus

2 small cloves garlic (or 1 large clove)

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, peeled and chopped relatively but not obsessively small

3 cups asparagus pieces (about 1 pound; be sure to break off the tough ends before cutting-and if you want stronger asparagus flavor feel free to add more of it!)

1 medium baking potato, peeled and cut into small cubes

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1/2 cup heavy cream

chopped fresh chives or dill

Cooking Directions:

Combine the butter and oil over low heat in a 4-quart saucepan. When the butter melts, add the onion pieces and cook them until they become golden, stirring constantly. (This should take a little under 10 minutes.)

Add the asparagus and potato pieces. Toss lightly; then stir in the stock and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring the mixture to a boil. Cook, partly covered, until the vegetables become tender, about 15 minutes.

Cool the soup for a couple of minutes; then puree it in a blender. (Or use an immersion blender.) At this stage you may refrigerate the soup if you don’t want to use it right away. Just be sure to reheat it before going to the next step.

Add salt and pepper as desired to the warm soup, and add the cream. Heat the soup a little longer to make sure the cream is warm as well. Garnish with chives or dill.