Homemade fruit leather treats to bake for school lunches

Mass Appeal

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, taught us how to make this easy, sweet fruit leather recipe.

Homemade Fruit Leather

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups chopped, ripe fruit
  • 2 tbs. honey or maple syrup
  • Note: If using pears or apples cook them on the stove until soft. I would also add some lemon juice to help the fruit not to brown too much.

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 150 degrees F or the lowest temperature your oven will go. Line a 11 x 17 baking sheet with a Silpat baking mat or parchment paper. Set aside.
  • Puree the chopped fruit and sweetener of your choice in a blender or food processor until smooth.
  • Pour fruit mixture onto prepared baking sheet and spread to about a 1/8″ thick.
  • Make sure to pound the baking sheet on the counter a few times to make sure the fruit mixture is evenly distributed.
  • Place baking sheet in the oven and bake for 6-8 hours, until pan is set and the center is not to sticky. Let cool to room temperature.
  • Gently peel off the fruit leather from the Silpat or parchment paper. Cut into squares or strips using a pizza cutter, sharp knife, or kitchen scissors.
  • If you want to make fruit roll-ups, roll the strips in parchment paper. Store in an air-tight container.
  • The fruit leather will keep up to a month in an air-tight container.

