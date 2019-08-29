Homemade fruit leather treats to bake for school lunches

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, taught us how to make this easy, sweet fruit leather recipe.
Homemade Fruit Leather
Ingredients:
- 3 cups chopped, ripe fruit
- 2 tbs. honey or maple syrup
- Note: If using pears or apples cook them on the stove until soft. I would also add some lemon juice to help the fruit not to brown too much.
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 150 degrees F or the lowest temperature your oven will go. Line a 11 x 17 baking sheet with a Silpat baking mat or parchment paper. Set aside.
- Puree the chopped fruit and sweetener of your choice in a blender or food processor until smooth.
- Pour fruit mixture onto prepared baking sheet and spread to about a 1/8″ thick.
- Make sure to pound the baking sheet on the counter a few times to make sure the fruit mixture is evenly distributed.
- Place baking sheet in the oven and bake for 6-8 hours, until pan is set and the center is not to sticky. Let cool to room temperature.
- Gently peel off the fruit leather from the Silpat or parchment paper. Cut into squares or strips using a pizza cutter, sharp knife, or kitchen scissors.
- If you want to make fruit roll-ups, roll the strips in parchment paper. Store in an air-tight container.
- The fruit leather will keep up to a month in an air-tight container.