(Mass Appeal) – Looking for an easy, protein-packed snack you can make at home? Look no further! Our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat is here to share her recipe for homemade hazelnut butter. Check it out.

Cuisine: American

Course: Appetizer/Snack

Servings: Makes about 1 cup

Difficulty Level: Easy, but remember to let your blender rest!

Preparation Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: about 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups blanched hazelnuts

1 tablespoon hazelnut oil or a neutral oil like canola or vegetable oil

salt to taste (start with 1/2 teaspoon)

1 tablespoon maple syrup or syrup to taste

Cooking Directions:

Begin by toasting the hazelnuts. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, and place the nuts in a single layer in a relatively flat pan with sides (a cast-iron skillet works nicely). Roast them until they darken slightly and begin to smell delicious about 15 minutes.

Let the nuts cool. Pop them into a powerful blender or food processor, and pour in the oil. Pulse. Rest for a few seconds; then pulse again. After the first few pulses, you may run the machine on low, but make sure you take frequent breaks so it doesn’t overheat.

When the nuts are almost softened, stir in the salt and the maple syrup. Taste and blend briefly. Serve with crackers, veggies, or cookies-or straight off the spoon!