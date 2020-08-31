Homemade, healthy trail mix

(Mass Appeal) - Many older adults are interested in aging in place. However before that plan is put into place, there are some important considerations. Donna McHugh, from Caregiver Homes of Seniorlink, shed light on how to best provide care for aging adults at home.

McHugh noted that there are many benefits to keeping seniors at home, especially during this pandemic. However it's important to evaluate your living space to make sure it has the necessary equipment in place.