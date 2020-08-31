Homemade, healthy trail mix

Homemade trail mix
1⁄4 cup pumpkin seeds (roasted)
1⁄4 cup sunflower seeds (roasted)
3 cups rolled oats
1 cup raw dry-roasted mixed nuts (I like almonds and cashews)
5 tbsp. grade A maple syrup
1⁄2 tsp. cinnamon
1⁄3 cup agave nectar
1⁄4 cup olive oil
1 tsp. vanilla
1⁄4 cup apple juice
1⁄4 tsp. salt
1⁄2 cup raisins
1⁄2 cup dried cranberries
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 325°F on bake.
- On a baking pan, spread pumpkin and sunflower seeds and bake in oven for about 5-8 minutes for a light roast.
- In a large bowl, combine oats, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and nuts.Toss to combine.
- In a small bowl, combine maple syrup, cinnamon, agave nectar, oil, vanilla, apple juice, and salt.
- Pour the wet mixture over the dry mixture and combine.
- Spread the mixture in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes and then remove from the oven and add the raisins and cranberries to mixture. With a pair of spoons, toss the granola mixture a little on the baking pan to combine the fruit.
- Be sure mixture is still in an even layer on baking sheet and then return back to oven and cook an additional 10 minutes or so or until the granola is golden brown.
- Let cool completely before storing. The granola will harden after it is cool.
- Serve over regular or frozen yogurt, fruit, or even have as cereal