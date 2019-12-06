Homemade Holiday Week: Cranberry vinegar with a roasted beet salad

Connie Adams, from Yellow Stonehouse Farm, taught us how to make a fruit-flavored vinegar recipe to enhance your salad game all year round.
Cranberry Vinegar:
Ingredients:
- At least 4 cups of washed, hulled berries or unpeeled pitted, thinly sliced stone-fruit, or unpeeled sliced citrus
- 1-2 cups sugar or 1-2 cups honey – depending on how sweet you like things or how sweet the fruit is.
- 1 cup Vinegar – white or red made from grapes or wine or cider – all will work. Organic is best as it will have a “mother” which enhances the efficacy of the vinegar.
- Possible additions depending on fruit:
- Blackberries – 1-2 cinnamon
- Peaches – 3 TBL ginger slices or a 1 TBL vanilla extract
- Strawberries – 1-2 cinnamon sticks or ½ cup chopped mint leaves
- Apples – 4-5 cloves or 1-2 cinnamon stick
- Pears – 1 TBL freshly ground nutmeg or change some of your sweetener to maple syrup
- Lemons – 4-5 whole peppercorns
- Oranges – ½ cup chopped mint leaves or 4-5 cloves
Directions:
- Place fruit in the bottom of a crock or covered dish large enough to lay the fruit out in a layer that you can mash with a potato masher. I have used an extra large roasting pan when I have a large amount of fruit!
- Sprinkle with sweetener and your choice of flavorings
- Pour 1 cup of the vinegar over the fruit and then cover with water – make sure there is at least a good inch above the surface of the fruit.
- Mash the fruit and vinegar together. Cover and let sit in a cool, dark location for at least a couple of weeks, uncovering and mashing again every few days. Continue until vinegar is well blended and colored. The longer it steeps the better but don’t exceed 6 weeks
Bottling:
- You need to use sterilized bottles to make sure everything stays healthy. The basic process is to place your bottles and tops in a hot water bath – filling bottles with water if they are too tall to be submerged. Bring water to just a simmer for 5 minutes and they will be sterilized.
- To be safe, I also heat my vinegars to boiling as well after straining them. You can decide to return some of the fruit or not to the pot you are heating your vinegar in and place some of the fruit in the bottles or jars prior to filling with the hot vinegar.
- Use a funnel and a ladle to fill the sterilized bottles. I use tongs to remove the bottles from the hot water bath and empty the hot water back into the bath or sink depending on water levels. Don’t fill all the way to the top of the bottle, leave a ¼ to ½ inch at the top. Cap bottle immediately and set aside to cool. The bottle should create a vacuum and seal the cap, sucking it inwards if done properly. If so, you can store in a cool dark cupboard for a year or two. If it doesn’t seal, refrigerate and use within 3 months.
Roasted Beet Salad:
Ingredients:
- 2 to 3 medium red or golden beets
- 1/3 cup good quality olive oil
- 3 TBL Blackberry Vinegar
- 4 cups washed and dried salad greens
- 4 oz. goat cheese, crumbled
- ½ cup washed whole blackberries
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Clean beets thoroughly. Slice in half, then place in a small well oiled baking dish. Drizzle half of the olive oil over the beets; bake 40-45 minutes until beets are tender when pierced with a fork.
- Remove beets from oven; drain, and then allow to cool slightly. In small bowl, whisk together the remaining olive oil and blackberry vinegar. Remove the skin of the beets and discard. Dice beets into bite-sized pieces.
- Arrange salad mix on plate, sprinkle with beets, black-berries and goat cheese crumbles. Drizzle with blackberry dressing. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
