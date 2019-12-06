Homemade Holiday Week: DIY Elderberry syrup for immune support

1  of  2
(Mass Appeal) – Elderberries are high in immune-boosting compounds that may help you beat colds and flu faster. Jessica Petit from Mama LIFE Oils & Wellness shows us how it’s made.

Elderberries are naturally high in vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin B6, iron and potassium, among several other essential nutrients.. Taken before infection, it prevents infection. Taken after infection, it prevents spread of the virus through the respiratory tract. In a clinical trial, 20% of study subjects reported significant improvement within 24 hours, 70% by 48 hours, and 90% claimed complete cure in three days.

Ingredients

  • 3½ cups water
  • 2/3 cup black elderberries (dried, or 1 1/3 cups fresh or frozen)
  • 2 TBSP ginger (grated)
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp ground cloves
  • 1 cup raw honey

Instructions
Pour the water into a medium saucepan and add the elderberries, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves.
Bring to a boil and then cover and reduce to a simmer for about 45 minutes to 1 hour until the liquid has reduced by almost half.
Remove from heat and let cool until it is cool enough to be handled.
Mash the berries carefully using a spoon or other flat utensil.

Pour through a strainer into a glass jar or bowl.
Discard the elderberries and let the liquid cool to lukewarm.
When it is no longer hot, add the honey and stir well.
When the honey is well mixed into the elderberry mixture, pour the syrup into a mason jar or 16 ounce glass bottle of some kind.

