Homemade Holiday Week: Making perfume with essential oils

(Mass Appeal) – Crafts and food gifts are what first come to mind for Homemade Holiday Week, but Advanced Holistic Nurse Nora Zinan joined us with a unique take on this theme: how to make a personalized perfume blend with essential oils.

Zinan brought oils for the top note, medium note, and base note of the fragrance. Each oil has certain properties and you can match these properties to whomever you intend to give the gift to. Zinan stressed that it’s important to make sure that the oil you use is natural and without any fillers. She also stressed that a little of the oil goes a long way.

Simply purchase a roller ball container and put the oils – starting with the top note and ending with the base – into the container. Then use a carrier oil, like coconut or grapeseed oil to blend the oil and voila – you have your homemade holiday gift. You can include a note with your gift that explains the properties of the oils and what they mean.