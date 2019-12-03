Homemade Holiday Week: Western Mass-themed art at the Northampton Winter Craft Fair

(Mass Appeal) – Katie Lipsmeyer, from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County, and Casey Williams, local artist, previewed the upcoming Northampton Winter Craft Fair.

NAME OF EVENT: Northampton Winter Craft Fair benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County

DATES & TIMES:

Saturday, December 7, 9:30am-4:30pm

Sunday, December 8, 10:00am-4:00pm

ADDRESS: Northampton High School, 380 Elm St, Northampton, MA 01060

ABOUT THE EVENT: Join us at the Northampton High School to shop from a beautiful selection of goods produced by 90 juried artisans and our delightful children’s book sale. The silent auction will be held on Saturday. Delicious food will be available for purchase from Hillside Pizza and Catering. Enjoy live music while you shop! We’ll host local jazz singer Taylor McCoy on Saturday, 11am – 1pm and singer-songwriter Luke DeRoy on Sunday, 12 – 2pm.

Admission:

– $5 for adults

– Free for children

– Free parking on premises

For more information, you can head here.