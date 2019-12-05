Homemade Holiday Week: You don’t need to be an artist to make this festive painting!

(Mass Appeal) – If you’d like to create some original art for gifting but you’re not confident in your creative ability, we’ve got a fun project you can try at home. Loretta Medeiros shows us how to use acrylic paint to create festive pour paintings.

If you’d like to see more art, The Small Works art Show invites you to their opening reception on Sunday, December 8th from 2 PM – 4 PM. The event takes place at Art Works, 69 Main Street in Ware. The show runs through January 25th. Visit www.Workshop13.org for more information.