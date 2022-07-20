(Mass Appeal) – Deena Jalal, Sweet Tree Creamery Co-Founder & Head of Products, shares her recipe for making homemade ice cream sandwiches using salted chocolate chip cookies.

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies

*Recipe Courtesy of “Incredible Vegan Ice Cream” by Deena Jalal

INGREDIENTS:

2 ½ cups (300 g) all-purpose flour

½ tsp baking soda

¾ tsp baking powder

½ tsp coarse sea salt

1 cup (250 g) dark chocolate chips or dark chocolate, roughly chopped

2 tbsp (30 ml) melted coconut oil

½ cup (120 ml) all-natural vegan butter

½ cup (100 g) organic light brown sugar

½ cup (100 g) organic cane sugar

¼ cup (60 ml) unsweetened applesauce

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Flake sea salt (like Gray or Maldon), for sprinkling

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 350℉ (177℃). Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk to combine them, then add the chocolate chips and stir. Set the bowl aside.

Use a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, a hand mixer, or a whisk to combine the coconut oil, butter, brown sugar, and cane sugar. Mix until the mixture is nice and fluffy, then add the applesauce and vanilla. Mix again until the ingredients are well combined. Gradually add the flour mixture until it is just incorporated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill it for at least 30 minutes, or overnight.

Line a baking sheet or two with parchment paper. Remove the dough from the refrigerator. Using an ice cream scoop, place the dough onto the parchment paper in about ⅓-cup (75-g) scoopers, leaving plenty of room for spreading. Sprinkle the dough lightly with flake sea salt.

Bake the cookies for 12 to 14 minutes, or until they are golden on the edges. I tend to underbake cookies and let them set for a few minutes out of the oven to ensure they have a great chew, and to avoid the risk of overbaking. Transfer the cookies to a cooling rack and let them cool until they reach room temperature.

If you’re using the cookies for ice cream sammies, place them in the freezer for a stronger composition. These cookies will keep for 1 week at room temperature or for a couple of weeks in the freezer in an airtight container.