Homemade Maple Coconut Granola

(Mass Appeal) – Granola… we all know it’s delicious, but it’s also surprisingly easy to make! Alana Chernila, cookbook author of The Homemade Pantry, The Homemade Kitchen, and Eating from the Ground Up, joined us to show her favorite recipe for Maple Coconut Granola!

Maple Coconut Granola

*A variation from The Homemade Pantry; makes about 3 1/2 pounds

10 cups (2 pounds) old-fashioned rolled oats

¾ cup (3.75 ounces) sesame seeds

½ cup (2.5 ounces) sunflower seeds

2 cups (6 ounces) sliced or roughly chopped almonds

2 cups (2.5 ounces) unsweetened large flake coconut

½ teaspoon salt

½ tablespoons ground cinnamon

¾ cup melted coconut oil

1 cup maple syrup

1 ½ tablespoons vanilla extract

1 ½ teaspoons almond extract

1. Position both racks in the upper two-thirds of the oven.

Preheat the oven to 250°F. Line two 18×13-inch jelly-roll pans with parchment paper.

2. Combine the oats, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, almonds, coconut, salt, and cinnamon in your largest bowl. Stir until the contents are uniformly mixed. In a 4-cup liquid measuring cup, whisk together the oil, maple syrup, vanilla, and almond extract. Pour this mixture over the bowl. Stir evenly until everything is coated and there are no hidden pockets of syrup or dry ingredients in your bowl.

3. Divide the contents of the bowl between the two prepared pans, spreading out the mixture in as even layer as possible. Bake for 90 minutes, switching and rotating the pans midway through baking.