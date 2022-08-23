(MASS APPEAL) – Once you’ve tried a crunchy homemade dill pickle, you will never go back to store bought. So our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisbalt, is sharing her receipt for refrigerated dill pickles so you can make this easy snack at home!

Ingredients:

3 to 5 pickling cucumbers (depending on size)

3 tablespoons pickling salt, sea salt, or kosher salt (but not iodized table salt)

1 cup cider vinegar

1 cup water

1 head dill plus as many dill leaves as you like

1 clove garlic

3 black peppercorns

Cooking Directions:

For the crunchiest pickles, select firm, dark-green pickling cucumbers that have not started to ripen to white or yellow. Cut them into spears or slices, as desired (left whole, they will take a long time to pickle in the fridge). To increase the crunchiness, place the cut cucumbers in layers in a colander, sprinkle each layer with salt (for a total of 2 tablespoons of salt), and let the cucumbers sit for 2 hours over the sink. Rinse them, place them in a clean dishcloth, and gently squeeze out the excess moisture. Prepare a quart jar with a lid by running it through the dishwasher or washing it in very hot soapy water and letting it air-dry. Any jar with a lid will do; the wider the opening, the easier. Place the dill in the bottom of your jar, peel and lightly crush the garlic clove, and drop that in along with the peppercorns. Put in the cut cucumbers. Mix the remaining tablespoon of salt, the vinegar, and the water in a saucepan, and bring them to a boil. Let the mixture cool for a few minutes. Then pour it over the cucumbers, filling the jar right to the top.

The pickles will be ready to eat in three days and should be eaten within a month.