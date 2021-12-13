Homemade skin care with a seasonal flair!

(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to skincare, the amount of products on the market is nothing short of overwhelming. But what if we told you that with just a few ingredients, you can make your own products right at home. See how Ashley Batlle, Owner and Head Esthetician at Beauty Batlles Lounge helps you add some sweetness to your skincare routine.

Candy Cane Lip Scrub

-1 Tbsp sugar

-1 Tbsp Coconut oil

-2 Tbsp crushed candy cane

Crushed peppermint candy maybe purchased or crushed at home in a food processor. Mix the sugar and coconut oil, until paste like texture. Add peppermint candy to the paste.

Sugar Scrub

-1/2 cup of brown sugar

-3 Tbsp of honey

-2 Tbsp of coconut oil

Form a paste with brown sugar and honey. Blend the coconut oil to the paste.

Cocoa Face Mask

-3 Tbsp of cocoa powder

-2 Tbsp of honey

-1 Tbsp of sour cream

-1 egg white (2Tbsp of liquid egg white)

Combine all ingredients.

Peppermint Moisturizer

-1 cup of coconut oil

-1/2 tsp. vitamin E

-1-3 drops of essential (optional)

Melt coconut oil until soften. Mix vitamin E and essential oil into the soft coconut oil.