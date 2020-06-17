Homemade tomato soup with fresh ingredients from the garden

(Mass Appeal) – If you have extra tomatoes in your garden, why not whip up a big batch of tomato soup? Danielle Formaro, Author of Add THIS to Your Plate joins us with her take on this classic favorite.
Tomato soup
2 tbsp. avocado
1⁄2 a yellow onion (diced)
1 celery stalk (diced)
1 carrot (diced)
1 tbsp. garlic (diced)
handful fresh basil (minced)
1 tbsp. fresh oregano (chopped)
11⁄2 lbs. fresh plum tomatoes (cleaned and chopped) or 1 (28 oz.) can whole plum tomatoes with juice (chopped)
2 cups organic or low sodium chicken broth
salt & pepper
pinch of sugar
8 slices of whole-grain bread
8 slices of extra sharp cheddar cheese or Swiss cheese
avocado oil
- In a medium pot, heat oil on medium-low and add onion, celery, and carrot. Cover and cook until tender (about 5 minutes). Uncover and add garlic and cook for one more minute.
- Add basil, oregano, and tomatoes and simmer uncovered for another 10 minutes. Add broth and bring to a boil. Then lower heat to simmer and cook another 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Remove from heat. In a blender, puree soup in batches until it becomes completely smooth. If you like your soup not as thick, you can add more broth to thin it out as needed. After each batch is completed, return to medium pot.
- Once you have pureed all of the soup, season with salt and pepper and add a dash of sugar. Adjust these ingredients as you feel necessary. Keep soup heated on low while you prepare your sandwiches.
- Put two slices of cheese in between two slices of bread. Brush each side of bread lightly with oil. In a skillet or grill pan on medium heat, brown the sandwiches lightly on each side or until bread is to desired crispiness and cheese is melted. Use another pan or sandwich press to help seal the bread pieces of bread together.
- Once sandwiches are done, cut into two triangles and And serve with soup