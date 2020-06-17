Homemade tomato soup with fresh ingredients from the garden

(Mass Appeal) – If you have extra tomatoes in your garden, why not whip up a big batch of tomato soup? Danielle Formaro, Author of Add THIS to Your Plate joins us with her take on this classic favorite.

Tomato soup

2 tbsp. avocado

1⁄2 a yellow onion (diced)

1 celery stalk (diced)

1 carrot (diced)

1 tbsp. garlic (diced)

handful fresh basil (minced)

1 tbsp. fresh oregano (chopped)

11⁄2 lbs. fresh plum tomatoes (cleaned and chopped) or 1 (28 oz.) can whole plum tomatoes with juice (chopped)

2 cups organic or low sodium chicken broth

salt & pepper

pinch of sugar

8 slices of whole-grain bread

8 slices of extra sharp cheddar cheese or Swiss cheese

avocado oil