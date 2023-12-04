(Mass Appeal) – Get ready to make some noise and rock out to a Christmas theme 80s tribute band! A ‘Not So Silent Night’ will be a fun night full of nostalgia from the 80s while honoring the men, women, and military families who have served our country. The Founders of The Medic Now Foundation, Michael P. Duggan, who is also the President of the organization, and Nick Morganelli, a Founding Board Member, share the details.