Honoring our heroes: Springfield’s Sept. 11th Remembrance Ceremony

(Mass Appeal) – – The 20th Anniversary of the tragic September 11th events is coming up and the Spirit of Springfield, along with the city of Springfield, have planned a ceremony to honor fallen firefighters, police officers, EMT’s, and members of the armed services. Judy Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield, joined us with the details of the ceremony, which will be held on September 10th at 6pm in front of Springfield’s September 11th Monument in Riverfront Park.

There will be remembrances offered by Springfield Fire Commissioner, Springfield Police Commissioner, Emergency Services, 104th Fighter Wing with greetings from Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The ceremony includes rolling out the equipment, tolling of the bell, laying of the wreath, a rifle salute and taps.