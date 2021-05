PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Beginning June 1, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County (RSVP) will launch its free ride service, Wheels for Wellness, for all Berkshire County residents.

Wheels for Wellness is a free ride service for county residents of all ages who need transportation towellness-related activities, including medical and social services appointments, fitness classes, therapy, as well as transport to vaccine sites.